Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Police have charged a 31-year-old Maroochydore man over a deprivation of liberty incident on the Sunshine Coast.
FILE PHOTO: Police have charged a 31-year-old Maroochydore man over a deprivation of liberty incident on the Sunshine Coast. File
Crime

House of horrors: Woman held against will, tortured

7th Jun 2019 8:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAROOCHYDORE man has been charged following a deprivation of liberty incident on the Sunshine Coast.

About 10.30am on Thursday, officers attended a Maroochydore address following reports a woman was being held against her will.

Police will allege the woman was held at the address between 8pm on June 5 and 10am yesterday, where she was repeatedly assaulted and tortured.

An employee of the household called police who attended the address a short time later.

A 31-year-old Maroochydore man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, rape, torture, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

assault crime deprivation of liberty editors picks maroochydore queensland police rape torture
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    News POLICE are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and died at the scene.

    • 7th Jun 2019 7:14 AM
    Treasure trove of artefacts halts major school upgrade

    premium_icon Treasure trove of artefacts halts major school upgrade

    Community "Back to the drawing board" after significant discovery

    'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

    premium_icon 'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

    News The Woodburn man was pulled over at the scene of a fatal crash

    • 7th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Gun owners warned to keep firearms safe from theft

    premium_icon Gun owners warned to keep firearms safe from theft

    Crime Operation Armour was launched this week to stop gun theft

    • 7th Jun 2019 9:00 AM