Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire. Contributed
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 11:11 PM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

gargett fire pioneer valley fire qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    premium_icon Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    News AUSTRALIA'S oldest dairy co-op is planning a million dollar revamp of it's Lismore production facility and a giant ice-cream could be a new town landmark.

    Student takes all 10 wickets in cricket match

    premium_icon Student takes all 10 wickets in cricket match

    Cricket James pulls off one of cricket's rarest feats

    'I will come to your house with the boys and burn you alive'

    premium_icon 'I will come to your house with the boys and burn you alive'

    Crime Frightening Facebook threat lands man in court

    Severe, stormy weather, widespread rainfall on the horizon

    Severe, stormy weather, widespread rainfall on the horizon

    Weather Sunny weather set to move aside for the weekend

    Local Partners