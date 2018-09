Crews were called to a house fire at Goonellabah overnight.

THREE fire trucks and the Hazmat van were called to a house fire at Goonellabah last night.

It is understood the blaze started about 10pm.

NSW Fire and Rescue's Goonellabah and Lismore crews were called to the scene, along with the Hazmat van to provide additional support.

At this stage the extent of the damage to the Campbell Crescent home is not yet known, and the cause is still being investigated.

