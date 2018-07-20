FIRE PHOTOS: Neighbours heard 'yelling, banging, explosions'

WOLLONGBAR residents have described the moment they realised their neighbour's house was on fire.

One neighbour said they heard yelling and banging noises, then explosions.

The neighbour said they "came around and saw the house was engulfed in flames".

Another nearby resident watched as firefighters tried desperately to save the house, saying the scene brought back difficult memories when her own house was badly damaged by a fire 17 years ago.

"We were out to dinner when the neighbour rang my son and said, 'your house is on fire'," she said.

"We rushed home but there was quite a bit of damage inside."

She said it was a surreal situation.

"The strangest thing was that when we got back to the house, it was raining," she said.

"It's a long time ago now, but it's something you never forget... we lost a lot but we did end up rebuilding.

"The main thing that I remember losing was a big family photo."