HOUSE FIRE: Mother and son make lucky escape

A MOTHER and son have escaped their Coraki home unscathed after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Emergency services were called to Adams St, Coraki about 3.15am this morning after the pair was woken up by smoke alarms and evacuated the house.

Fire & Rescue Coraki crews were quick to contain the fire, which had spread up the wall and ceiling of the kitchen.

Brigade captain Graeme Guest said the fire has caused "extensive damage" after sparking from a suspected electrical fault in the dishwasher.

Capt Guest said half the house could have been alight if crews had arrived even five minutes later.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command arrived on scene about 3.45am where they spoke to the mother and her son, who was said to be in his early teens, before leaving about 4.30am.

Fireys remained at the home until about 5.30am to secure the area and fan out toxic fumes from the kitchen.