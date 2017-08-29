House fire in Lismore started in garage

A HOUSE fire in Girard's Hill was quickly extinguished by Lismore firies last night.

At around 8.45pm NSW Fire & Rescue were called to a house in Garrad Street where a possible car fire had started underneath the house.

"An explosion was heard under the house where gas cylinders were kept,” a fire spokesman said.

"Nobody was home at the time.”

The first unit from Lismore reported a small amount of smoke from under the residence on the ground adjacent to a wll, according to the spokesman.

"Firies isolated power to the building and the fire was contained in a small area,” he said.

"By 9.07pm the area was aired and the fire extinguished.

"There was minor damage but nothing compared to what it could have been.”