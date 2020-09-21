HOUSE FIRE: G'bah home destroyed in deliberately lit blaze

Firefighters have been called to a house fire at Goonellabah property and police are investigating. Photo: Adam Daunt

AFTER firefighters were called twice to a house fire at the same address within 90 minutes they believe the home was deliberately lit.

Around midnight and then at 1.30am today firefighters from Lismore and Goonellabah Fire and Rescue attended a fire which has destroyed a property in Shearman Drive, Goonellabah.

Lismore station officer James Connors said after being alerted to the initial fire at the house, which was boarded up and uninhabited, crews managed to contain the damage to a front room of the property.

"Crews attended around midnight and extinguished the fire," he said.

"Then they were called back at 1.30am and the house was fully engaged."

Mr Connors said despite excellent work by the crews, the property was extensively damaged.

He said the second fire appears to have originated from under the building,

"The fires do appear to have been deliberately lit," he said.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Mary Tanner said police attended both incidents.

"Police went to the two fires after receiving calls for assistance," she said.

"These fire are being investigated."

Act Insp Tanner said anyone with any information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au, information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.