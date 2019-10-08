Menu
HOUSE FIRE: Disaster after electrical fault in fridge

Cathy Adams
by
8th Oct 2019 10:03 AM
A HOME is fully involved in flames after a fire, which started as an electrical fire in the fridge, quickly spread through the entire property.

NSW Fire & Rescue's Coraki brigade was first at the scene in Dibbs St, after receiving a call at 9.33am.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire & Rescue said the home was a weatherboard house with a tin roof.

It started as an electrical fault in the refrigerator and then spread through the entire house.

The home is totally involved with flames and firefighters are still battling the blaze.

Smoke was coming out of the house as fire crews arrived at the scene, and now two crews wearing breathing apparatus are working on property protection to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

All occupants have been accounted for.

The energy company has been called to disconnect power.

More to come.

