Subscribe Digital Edition
Reports of house fire a false alarm

Cathy Adams
by
3rd Sep 2020 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
UPDATE 1.25pm: FIRE & Rescue NSW said when fire crews reponded to reports of a house fire at Rajah Rd in Ocean Shores, they could find no sign a fire.

A spokeswoman said they believe the call was made in good faith, and the caller believed a house was on fire, however, the crews were not able to locate a fire.

 

Original story: A HOUSE is reportedly on fire on Rajah Rd in Ocean Shores.

NSW Fire & Rescue received a triple zero call just before 12.30pm to reports of a house fire.

Two crews from Brunswick Heads are now on scene.

More to come.

