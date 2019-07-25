HOUSE FIRE: Crews fight blaze at Northern Rivers home

Emergency Services were called to a house fire at South Golden Beach this morning. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a house fire in South Golden Beach this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector, Luke Arthurs, said crews were called to the house on Elizabeth Ave at 7.15am today.

He said structural engineers were yet to inspect the remains, but it was "not looking good”.

"Crews are still there investigating with fire investigation unit to establish the cause of the fire.

"It doesn't look like it was deliberately lit.”

More to come.