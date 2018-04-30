Menu
A home near Bexhill has been destroyed by a fire. Photo courtesy of NSW Fire and Rescue Goonellabah.
News

HOUSE FIRE: Crews battle blaze at Northern Rivers home

30th Apr 2018 9:06 PM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a house fire at Bexhill about 7pm on Monday night, but initial reports indicate the home has been destroyed.

NSW Fire & Rescue's Goonellabah unit reported the incident on their Facebook page, saying crews were called to the Bangalow Rd fire to support the NSW Rural Fire Service.

"Crews responded in both appliances (pump and Hazmat van) with additional crews responding in their own vehicles for support," they reported.

In an update, the Goonellabah unit said: "Several crews from Fire and Rescue NSW including our Fire & Rescue NSW Station 316 Goonellabah and NSW Rural Fire Service remain on scene... the majority of the fire has been knocked down, with small hot spots and fires being extinguished as water is available."

The Fires Near Me website reported the structure fire was "under control" by 8pm.

More to come.

