Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews attended a house fire in Wollongbar.
Crews attended a house fire in Wollongbar. Chyna Hayden
Breaking

BREAKING: A house is on fire at Wollongbar

Jacqueline Munro
Chyna Hayden
by and
20th Jul 2018 9:52 AM

UPDATE 10.24am: ONE occupant is being treated at the scene of the Wollongbar house fire by paramedics, believed to be suffering shock.

Traffic around the scene is being controlled by police, so there may be delays on theLismore Road.

A neighbour said they were alerted to the fire when they heard yelling and banging noises, then explosions.

The neighbour said they "came around and saw the house was engulfed in flames".

 

 

UPDATE 10.10am: THE house fire at Wollongbar has been extinguished, but the interior of the home has been completely destroyed.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

UPDATE10.06am: A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said crews responded to a Triple 0 call to Wollongbar at 9.29am this morning.

When they arrived at the fibro home on Lismore Road, the house was well alight.

The spokesman said crews were attacking the fire in an 'offensive' mode - standing back and pouring water over the fire.

He said all persons were accounted for.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire and any asbestos concerns would be assessed once the fire was out and they had access to the scene.

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a house fire on Lismore Road at Wollongbar.

NSW Fire & Rescue tankers are on scene from Alstonville, Lismore, Ballina and Goonellabah and police, ambulance, HAZMAT are also on scene.

Alphadale RFS and Hazmat are also on scene.

The occupants of the house got out of the building safely, but the fire is said to be well involved, with the front of the home engulfed in flames.

A large plume of smoke is visable.

More to come.

fire northern rivers emergency services wollongbar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boy crawls out of wreckage of fiery crash

    premium_icon Boy crawls out of wreckage of fiery crash

    News The boy, 11, was found walking on a highway after he escaped a shocking triple-fatality crash that killed his father and younger sister.

    FBI intervenes after Ballina man's mass shooting threat

    premium_icon FBI intervenes after Ballina man's mass shooting threat

    Crime A soured international love triangle led to threats

    'A legacy for the boys': Driving school takes shape

    premium_icon 'A legacy for the boys': Driving school takes shape

    News Asphalt poured for Southern Cross LADS driver education track

    Will the $15 million carp 'solution' actually work?

    premium_icon Will the $15 million carp 'solution' actually work?

    Environment "This is way too irreversible to let politicians decide”

    • 20th Jul 2018 9:35 AM
    • 1 Uncle

    Local Partners