BREAKING: A house is on fire at Wollongbar

UPDATE 10.24am: ONE occupant is being treated at the scene of the Wollongbar house fire by paramedics, believed to be suffering shock.

Traffic around the scene is being controlled by police, so there may be delays on theLismore Road.

A neighbour said they were alerted to the fire when they heard yelling and banging noises, then explosions.

The neighbour said they "came around and saw the house was engulfed in flames".

UPDATE 10.10am: THE house fire at Wollongbar has been extinguished, but the interior of the home has been completely destroyed.

Photos View Photo Gallery

UPDATE10.06am: A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said crews responded to a Triple 0 call to Wollongbar at 9.29am this morning.

When they arrived at the fibro home on Lismore Road, the house was well alight.

The spokesman said crews were attacking the fire in an 'offensive' mode - standing back and pouring water over the fire.

He said all persons were accounted for.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire and any asbestos concerns would be assessed once the fire was out and they had access to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a house fire on Lismore Road at Wollongbar.

NSW Fire & Rescue tankers are on scene from Alstonville, Lismore, Ballina and Goonellabah and police, ambulance, HAZMAT are also on scene.

Alphadale RFS and Hazmat are also on scene.

The occupants of the house got out of the building safely, but the fire is said to be well involved, with the front of the home engulfed in flames.

A large plume of smoke is visable.

More to come.