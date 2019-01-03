Menu
Firies battling huge house fire on Coast

by Amanda Robbemond
3rd Jan 2019 8:29 PM
A DOZEN firefighters are battling a huge blaze engulfing a two storey home on the Gold Coast.

Emergency authorities were called about the Bishopwood Court, Upper Coomera fire just after 5.30pm.

An Upper Coomera house engulfed by flames. Picture: TNE Photography
An Upper Coomera house engulfed by flames. Picture: TNE Photography

It is understood a woman from the home made it out, along with some pet dogs.

It is unknown if anyone is injured or trapped within the home.

A Queensland Fire Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house was "well involved."

In video footage sent to the Bulletin, flames can be seen licking the top floor of the home.

At 6.45pm, firefighters had the blaze under control. There is no other threat to property.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said there were two units on scene and they did not have any patients to assess.

Witnesses said they heard a loud 'boom' before seeing black smoke billow out of the building.

Firefighters battle the blaze. Picture: TNE Photography
Firefighters battle the blaze. Picture: TNE Photography

