HOUSE FIRE: Fire crews from NSW Fire & Rescue Alstonville and Goonellabah were called to a property this morning. Marc Stapelberg
Fire causes roof collapse in early morning fire

Alison Paterson
28th Feb 2019 7:55 AM
UPDATE 8.10am: FOUR fire crews were called to a blaze at Alstonville early this morning, to find a garage fully alight.

Crews from Alstonville, Ballina and Goonellabah arrived at Trinity Court just after 4am this morning.

A NSW Fire & Rescue spokesman said the garage roof collapsed making the structure too unstable for fire fighters to enter the building.

Crews attacked the blaze from the outside and it was extinguished around 7am.

The fire had spread into the roof space of the house, causing damage to 40 per cent of the house., which also sustained smoke and water damage.

All occupants were safe and accounted for.

A crew remains on scene to monitor the fire.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire was not yet known, but originated in the garage.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.

 

Original story: A FIRE has broken out at a property in the Panorama Estate at Alstonville this morning.

It is understood Fire & Rescue NSW crews from Goonellabah and Alstonville attended the fire.

 

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said: "The fire is understood to not be suspicious".

"It started around a fuse box then spread to a garage and roof of the house.

Insp Vandergriend said the fire spread through the garage and has caused damage to the house.

"It appears both vesicles in the garage have been burned as well as contents in the house section which backed onto the garage," he said.

More to come.

