Firefighters desperately battled a house fire at Jiggi.
Firefighters desperately battled a house fire at Jiggi. Marc Stapelberg
WATCH: Fire crews' desperate battle to save home

Aisling Brennan
29th Aug 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 1:20 PM
UPDATE, 1.20pm: WATER from a swimming pool was used as firefighters desperately tried to save a Jiggi home which caught on fire today.

Lismore Fire Station commander Fraser Hindry said the Jiggi Rd property, which consisted of two units, was "well involved" by the time crews arrived at the scene.

"We were met by residents who informed us that everyone was accounted for... we then commenced our firefighting efforts," he said.

Mr Hindry said there was limited water available at the property.

Firefighters used water from the fire trucks, and a swimming pool, to extinguish the blaze.

It is understood the residents were taken to Lismore Base Hospital for observation.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and police are at the scene.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a house fire in Jiggi, between Kyogle and Lismore, this morning.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said police, ambulance and one Fire and Rescue crew had been called out Jiggi Rd, Jiggi about 10.40am today.

"The house is well alight and all accounted for," she said.

"Crews are switching off power and breathing apparatus are being used by those fighting the fire."

RFS have also been called to the scene.

More information to come.

