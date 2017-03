A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire overnight in Coraki.

The $350,000 timber double story farm house on Goswell Road was seen alight at 10:42pm last night, police confirmed.

Rural Fire Service volunteers from Wyrallah and Coraki attended, but the house could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is unknown and police have established a crime scene.

If you have any information about this fire please call your local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.