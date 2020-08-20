Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FILE: Port Douglas Fire and Rescue / Emergency Services / Fire truck / QFES PIC: GIZELLE GHIDELLA
FILE: Port Douglas Fire and Rescue / Emergency Services / Fire truck / QFES PIC: GIZELLE GHIDELLA
News

House destroyed by fire this afternoon

Cathy Adams
20th Aug 2020 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE at Mooball has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Numerous emergency calls were received at 1.35pm about a structure fire on Tweed Valley Way.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews as well as RFS crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby attended the fire, as well as police, ambulance and Essential Energy.

They found the house fully involved when they arrived.

An RFS spokesman said the house was completely destroyed and no one was in the house at the time, nor any injuries reported.

The fire is now under control.

house fire mooball northern rivers fire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple had bags packed as fire approached their back door

        Premium Content Couple had bags packed as fire approached their back door

        News A FIRE that has burned more than 225h approached properties yesterday.

        'CRUEL': Transplant candidate refused medical support in QLD

        Premium Content 'CRUEL': Transplant candidate refused medical support in QLD

        News Northern Rivers resident said decision was announced without notice

        7 top treats to buy from the region’s best bakery

        Premium Content 7 top treats to buy from the region’s best bakery

        News ARE you looking for the tastiest treats on the Northern Rivers? Read on …

        Dust from South Australia blankets the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Dust from South Australia blankets the Northern Rivers

        News Strong winds are blowing dusty air across our region