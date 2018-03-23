House burns to the ground as resident flees

HOUSE FIRE: Rural Fire Service crews attended a house fire late Thursday evening which was fully alight by the time they were on scene at property in Grevillia.

A HOME was destroyed by a fire late last night, but the resident managed to escape thanks to a working smoke alarm.

The property was on Dingo Gully Rd at Grevillia, about 75km north of Lismore via the Summerland Way.

Rural Fire Service duty officer Inspector Boyd Townsend said they received a call-out to the incident at 10.48pm.

"The Grevillia brigade was quickly on scene 13 minutes later with two tankers," he said.

"By the time they arrived the house was well alight."

Insp Townsend said the Grevillia RFS crews were soon joined by their fire-fighter colleagues from Woodenbong, Wiangree and Kyolge Fire & Rescue.

The Woodenbong RFS also posted on their Facebook site about the fire.

"The crews were hampered initially by lack of water, however a water supply was quickly found and utilised to supply water to the units which were already putting water on the fire," the post said.

"The brigades worked hard to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjoining structure as well as keeping gas cylinders cool to prevent them from venting or exploding.

"Unfortunately the house was too far gone by the time crews arrived but the adjoining building was saved. It is believed that a working smoke alarm was fitted and woke the single occupant of the home, who was uninjured in the blaze."

Insp Townsend said no breathing apparatus was required for the direct attack on the single story home, as it was only 10 years old and there were no asbestos issues.

"There were seven vehicles and 20 people there in total," he said.

"Six crews returned home around 2am and one crew stayed on scene to patrol all night in case of hot spots."

Insp Townsend said the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

He said this is a good example of a life being saved by a working smoke alarm.

"I understand the resident was woken by the alarm and they alerted their neighbour who called triple-0," he said. , 