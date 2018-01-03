Hour long delays on Pacific Highway

DRIVERS can expect delays on the Pacific Highway as congestion continues at Woodburn.
Delays of up to 60 minutes are being experienced in the northbound lane, and 25 minutes in the southbound lane.
Live Traffic advise people to exercise caution.
AN OFFICIAL severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers.