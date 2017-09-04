Hottest winter on record according to BoM

The Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed Northern Rivers residents have just lived through the hottest winter on record.

For NSW, it was the third-warmest winter on record with the maximum temperature recorded 1.59 °C above average, the warmest since 2013.

It was also the driest in 15 years.

BoM winter extremes revealed Byron Bay had the warmest nights on average in NSW this year with 13.5 °C, and the warmest night with 18.9 °C on August 17.

It also had the warmest on average overall at 16.9 °C.

According to the climate update, rainfall was below average to very much below average along the northern coast, and rainfall for August was 44% below average for NSW - the driest August in four years.

Byron Bay received 251.6mm of rain over winter this year, 91mm below the recorded average of 342.6mm.

It was also the lowest total rainfall in August for at least 20 years.

Temperatures taken at Casino Airport broke the record for the highest winter mean daily maximum temperature: the average temperature of 21.2 was beaten with 22.9, up 0.7 degrees from the previous record taken last year.

Further statistics for winter 2017:

Ballina mean for winter 2017 = 21.7, up 1.2 from the average

Byron Bay mean = 20.2, up 0.9 from the average

Casino Airport mean = 22.9, up 1.7 from the average

Lismore Airport mean = 22.4, up 1.1 from the average

LISTEN: Senior climatologist Blair Trewin summarising the winter summary for NSW.