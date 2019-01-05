Menu
SOLUTION: Carton and Co is a Western Australian company offering packaged water in eco-friendly, recyclable carton containers.
Hottest accessory at Falls Byron was a cardboard box

Javier Encalada
by
4th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
HAVE you seen the new cartons of water?

Although they started showing up at cafes and venues around Byron Bay some months ago, the packaged water product became the hottest accessory at Falls Festival Byron Bay earlier this week.

Hot weather and a ban on single use plastic bottles meant that vendors had to source a solution that was fast and furious: a Western Australian recyclable cardboard one, to be more exact.

Thousands of cartons were on stage, at bars and food trucks, and were used by punters daily to refill from the free water provided by festival organisers.

Carton and Co Water is an idea founded and developed by Cindy Tomkin in Western Australia.

She started Carton & Co to give people an alternative to plastic bottles and to help to move away from plastic bottle usage for health as well as environmental reasons.

Carton and Co's wesbite states that the cartons are BPA-free, and their recyclable packaging is made from renewable resources and is largely biodegradable.

"Unlike regular paper-based drink boxes, our cartons have no layers of plastic between the cardboard, the cartons we use are the most sustainable solution we could find for our water," the website reads.

The cartons come flat packed from overseas "and are far more eco-friendly to transport than non-collapsible plastic bottles".

Then they seal them full of filtered water in Perth, from the mains.

"We take regular mains water and purify it to remove the 'undesirables' like iron, salts and fluoride," the website confirms.

"Our triple filters of carbon, reverse osmosis and UV are used in multi-stage process to ensure that the end product is a lighter, great tasting water."

The carton's cap is made of plastic, and "the majority of our carton is made from FSC-certified, biodegradable and compostable paperboard which is a huge step forward compared to the alternatives," according to Carton and Co.

