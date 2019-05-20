Hotshots bring Magic Mike XXL show

HUNKS: The Sydney Hotshots will be performing their routines on stage in Lismore this month.

THE stage is set. Smoke fills the room, music is playing, lights are on, hearts are racing and blood is pumping. It's the Sydney Hotshots!

As the curtains open, every single guy in the show appears in the opening routine, direct from the movie Magic Mike.

This year, the Hotshots are excited to present their brand new show, Magic Mike XXL - direct from the movie.

Every girl's fantasy is fulfilled as performers from around the world strut their way through sexy dance routines, in what they described as electrifying entertainment.

The night promises to be an unforgettable evening in the two-hour show.

The show will feature interaction with the audience, including some women being whisked on stage to be romanced and serenaded by the men of Sydney's Hotshots.

Leading the show is the troupe's very own Mathew McConaughey, who hails from the Excalibur Casino in Las Vegas, USA.

Each performer is hand picked from all over the world to be in the group. They audition at the Vegas Lounge in Sydney every Saturday night in Kings Cross.

This show is renowned for its high-powered dance routines, live singing, acrobatic tricks, sensational bodies, comedy, costumes, spectacular lighting and unique blend of sex appeal.

At Mary G's Irish Pub, Cnr Woodlark and Keen Sts, Lismore, on Thursday, May 23, from 7.30pm.