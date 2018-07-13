Hotshots are unzipped and ready to go

MALE CABARET: The Sydney Hotshots will be performing around the Northern Rivers in next couple of weeks.

MALE CABARET: The Sydney Hotshots will be performing around the Northern Rivers in next couple of weeks. Contributed

WHEN entrepreneur Paul Reynolds first brought the Sydney Hotshots to the stage in 1996, women across the nation gathered together to rejoice in what can only be described as the ultimate kind of man: toned and fit with bulging biceps and a cheeky twinkle in the eye.

Twenty two years later, Northern Rivers audiences are again able to enjoy a night out with the Hotshots.

The male review troupe has announced a tour of the Northern Rivers, visiting venues in Lismore, Nimbin, Kyogle and Alstonville.

The Sydney Hotshots have been wowing audiences with their Magic Mike-styled show, featuring performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Sydney, all trained at the Hotshots headquarters, The Vegas Lounge, in the heart of Sydney.

Their brand-new show Secret Fantasies is a two-hour, non-stop, exciting male cabaret show.

It features chart-topping music of all genres, performed in group and solo routines.

It's an exciting, interactive show featuring dance routines, lighting, unique costumes and a blend of sex appeal, humour, games and big personalities.

Shows

Nimbin Hotel on Thursday, July 26

Plateau Sports in Alstonville on Saturday, July 28

Mary Gilhooleys Irish Pub & Restaurant in Lismore on Friday, August 3

Kyogle Bowling Club on Saturday, August 4.