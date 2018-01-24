"Heightened danger" at historic pub: Publican responds

Ballina Shire Council is considering legal action against the Wardell Hotel after management's on-going failure to provide annual fire safety statements.

A PUBLICAN of an historic hotel has responded to claims his pub has put its patrons at risk by failing to adhere to fire safety standards.

Ballina Shire Council in its business paper for tomorrow's council meeting stated the Wardell on the River Hotel had placed its patrons in "heightened danger" by failing to provide annual fire safety statements.

In the paper, it's recommended that councillors vote to commence legal action against the hotel after the council's records show the hotel has failed to provide the statements since 2014.

John Curran told The Northern Star, hotel management had been compliant and that he was delivering a "compliance notice" to the council today.

He said his fire safety measures were recently inspected by the "appropriate experts" at the Richmond St premises, also known as the Wardell Hotel.

When asked about the hotel's reported failure to provide annual fire statements since 2014, Mr Curran said he would be providing no further comment.

Annual fire safety statements are required under the state's Environmental Planning and Assessment Regulation 2000 to prove ongoing performance and maintenance of the approved and installed fire safety measures.

Mr Curran, as proprietor of the hotel, is required to submit the statement to Ballina Shire Council and NSW Fire and Rescue for the servicing of emergency lighting, fire hose reels and exit signage.

Council records reveal the statement for the 2013 calendar year was sent in February 2014 after the council issued a formal warning and a fine to hotel management.

Following a review of the issue, the council sought legal advice and decided to write to the publican to provide a grace period until December 14, 2017.

Since the January council meeting business paper was published, the council's records show the statements have not been provided by the deadline set out in its solicitor's letter.