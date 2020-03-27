Menu
41 new cases of COVID-19 linked to Ruby Princess cruise ship

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Clare Armstrong
27th Mar 2020 4:35 PM

The Prime Minister has today announced further restrictions on Australians returning from overseas in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. 

Scott Morrison said arrivals will now been quarantined in hotels across the country for two weeks of self-isolation. 

"Two thirds of cases we currently have are from an Australian who has come home from overseas, that is very different to what we're seeing in rest of the world," Mr Morrison said.

Australian Defence Force members will assist authorities and support compliance with the new arrangements. 

 

The new actions come after NSW Health confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a total of 162 in the state.

The Ovation of the Seas cruise ship has 41 confirmed cases. 

Seven attendees at a Bali wedding on March 21st have also tested positive, with two NSW cases.

The state tally topped 1405 on Thursday night, a rise of 186 cases.

