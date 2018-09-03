Hotdogs for Hay Your Story Hotdogs for Hay

After returning from school holidays at the beginning of Term 3 and seeing how badly the drought was affecting the rural areas of NSW and Qld, the Student Representative Council (SRC) at St Brigid’s Kyogle began planning what they could do to help those who were suffering. Over the last two weeks they have raised close to $500 with the help of students and their families.

Last week they hosted a School Disco and the entry fee and canteen money from the night kick started the fund-raising effort.

Then this week it was ‘Come Dressed As A Farmer’ and donate a gold coin donation, as well as ‘Hotdogs for Hay’. The SRC, under careful teacher supervision, cooked hotdogs for the students at lunch time and they quickly sold out!

All money raised from these events added even more dollars to the fund-raising total and the SRC and students and their families at St Brigid’s can be very proud of their efforts. We hope it helps those in need!

