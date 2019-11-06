HOT WEATHER: Mercury set to soar 10C above average

Temperatures this week would remain well above the November average.

AFTER a disappointing lack of rain on the Northern Rivers this week, mercury is set to soar again with temperatures up to 10C hotter than average forecast.

There's no rain forecast for the region according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and temperatures will creep towards 40C in some towns this week.

Friday is forecast to be the hottest day this week across the region.

There won't be a day under 30C in Casino this whole week, with temperatures soaring to the high 30s from Thursday, rising 9.2C on the November average to 38C on Friday before dropping a few degrees over the weekend.

Strong winds could also be prevalent later this week.

In Lismore, daytime temperatures will reach 33C on Thursday, 36C Friday, staying around 30C until at least next Tuesday.

Lismore's average maximum temperature in November is 28.6C.

There will be some reprieve in Ballina due to the coastal breeze but temperatures will also sit in the 30s, reaching 33C on Thursday, and staying in the high 20s until next Tuesday.

With hot and gusty conditions descending on the Northern Rivers on Thursday and parts of the region under severe fire danger, a total fire ban has been declared for the Far North Coast.

There will be total fire bans in place for the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, and Tweed council areas.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said the Tenterfield region has a 'severe fire danger rating' for Thursday, while the Northern Rivers and Tweed regions are deemed as 'very high fire danger'.