Hot Turkeys who flew high in NRRRL
Northern Star sports editor Mitchell Craig names his Kyogle Turkeys team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.
Fullback, Shannon Walker
One of the best talents the club has produced and he went on to play NRL and Australian Rugby Sevens.
Walker has had three seasons back at the Turkeys with 2019 his best effort.
Wing, Eddie O’Connor
Picked on potential and will have a long career ahead of him at wing or fullback.
A notable tryscorer and gifted with natural ability.
Centre, Jone Macilai
A special talent who could pull off some freakish plays out wide.
Centre, Marty Ferguson
Well built for a centre and can always find his way to the tryline.
He is another Kyogle player who went on to a higher level before returning home.
Wing, Brock Westerman
Another big body and has always contributed no matter where they put him on the field.
He has the potential to emerge as a serious weapon in the next few seasons.
Five-eighth, Sam Nicholson
The glue who has held the backline together for a number of seasons now.
Nicholson is the current captain and there is not much he has not done for the club.
Halfback, Simon Pederson
Plenty of experience whether he was at halfback or hooker and could mix it with the better players in the competition on his day.
Prop, Cameron Mulcahy
As tough as they come and helped put the young Turkeys on the right path when he returned home from Warwick to captain-coach in 2012.
Hooker, Todd Newton
Not the biggest hooker in the NRRRL but he played in a lot of big games and never took a backward step.
Prop, Deon Bianchetti
One of the best junior prospects in recent years and has carried his under-18s form into first grade.
The Turkeys have boasted several decent front-rowers in the clubs history and Bianchetti is right up there with the hardest workers.
Second row, Alex Farrell.
A nightmare for opposition teams and a player every club needs in its forward pack. His aggressive nature let him down at times but you couldn’t question his commitment.
Second row, Lachlan Crawter
The heart and soul of the forward pack and has kept the club ticking over in recent years.
Lock, Ryan Daley
Started the decade playing fullback and was a hard-to-tackle lock with a great offload by 2014.
Daley was a standout that season in a team which reached the preliminary final.