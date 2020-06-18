Hot Turkeys who flew high in NRRRL

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker in action against Tweed Coast in NRRRL at the weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker in action against Tweed Coast in NRRRL at the weekend. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Northern Star sports editor Mitchell Craig names his Kyogle Turkeys team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Kyogle fullback Shannon Walker on the run for the Turkeys against Murwillumbah. Photo Danielle Doolan.

Fullback, Shannon Walker

One of the best talents the club has produced and he went on to play NRL and Australian Rugby Sevens.

Walker has had three seasons back at the Turkeys with 2019 his best effort.

Wing, Eddie O’Connor

Picked on potential and will have a long career ahead of him at wing or fullback.

A notable tryscorer and gifted with natural ability.

Centre, Jone Macilai

A special talent who could pull off some freakish plays out wide.

Centre, Marty Ferguson

Well built for a centre and can always find his way to the tryline.

He is another Kyogle player who went on to a higher level before returning home.

Kyogle winger Brock Westerman on the run for Northern Rivers in the NSW Country Rugby League championships last year. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Wing, Brock Westerman

Another big body and has always contributed no matter where they put him on the field.

He has the potential to emerge as a serious weapon in the next few seasons.

Kyogle captain Sam Nicholson. Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Five-eighth, Sam Nicholson

The glue who has held the backline together for a number of seasons now.

Nicholson is the current captain and there is not much he has not done for the club.

Halfback, Simon Pederson

Plenty of experience whether he was at halfback or hooker and could mix it with the better players in the competition on his day.

Prop, Cameron Mulcahy

As tough as they come and helped put the young Turkeys on the right path when he returned home from Warwick to captain-coach in 2012.

Hooker, Todd Newton

Not the biggest hooker in the NRRRL but he played in a lot of big games and never took a backward step.

Prop, Deon Bianchetti

One of the best junior prospects in recent years and has carried his under-18s form into first grade.

The Turkeys have boasted several decent front-rowers in the clubs history and Bianchetti is right up there with the hardest workers.

Kyogle forward Alex Farrell. Photo The Northern Star.

Second row, Alex Farrell.

A nightmare for opposition teams and a player every club needs in its forward pack. His aggressive nature let him down at times but you couldn’t question his commitment.

Kyogle second-rower Lachlan Crawter

Second row, Lachlan Crawter

The heart and soul of the forward pack and has kept the club ticking over in recent years.

Kyogle lock Ryan Daley. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Lock, Ryan Daley

Started the decade playing fullback and was a hard-to-tackle lock with a great offload by 2014.

Daley was a standout that season in a team which reached the preliminary final.