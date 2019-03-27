West Byron, nude beach cameras up for discussion at meeting

BYRON Shire Council are will host their second council meeting of 2019 tomorrow, and some controversial topics are on the agenda.

Here's what's on the table:

Leg Rope Campaign

Cr Cate Coorey has put forward a notice of motion the council, through the Safe Beaches committee and its stakeholder groups, "instigate a public safety awareness campaign focusing on inexperienced surfers and surfers that are not using leg ropes".

"Personal experience at The Pass has shown me that this is a disaster waiting to happen," Cr Coorey said in a report.

"I have witnessed some hits and some near misses.

"There has been a level of media interest in this issue since the placing of an advertisement in the local papers by a local legal firm. This has been followed up on the ABS nationally and in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Whilst what happens on the beaches is below the water line and thus not technically our responsibility, the perception is that council has a role in making beaches safe and we already have a Safe Beaches committee which contains the relevant stakeholders that can help us enact any initiatives to reduce injury in the surf."

West Byron - Alternate Zoning Plan

Cr Michael Lyon has put forward a notice of motion that council proceed with the preparation of a planning proposal to rezone the West Byron Urban Release Area for submission to the Department of Planning for gateway determination.

At the meeting of November 22, 2018, councillors resolved the following: to take note of the report on the West Byron Release Area zone application review; consider the alternate West Byron Release Area zone application plan for the purpose of preparing a formal planning proposal for the West Byron Release Area; and request an urgent meeting with the Minister for the Planning, the Hon Anthony Roberts and the NSW State Premier, Gladys Berejiklian to discuss the importance of the West Byron area zone application review and the need to expedite a planning proposal for the West Byron Release Area.

Based on this resolution, the West Byron Release Area alternate zone plan was updated, which "resulted in a significantly smaller footprint for residentially zoned land, and a subsequent increase in the area of land proposed for environmental protection", a report said.

The council has said the map has since been further refined and additional constraints and limitations recognised, resulting in this final version ready for approval.

The additions include the aligning of the southern boundary with the property boundary, acknowledgement of the 20 metre riparian buffer around the stream and a 50 metre buffer to the neighbouring property to the south.

West Byron constraint map. Byron Shire Council

Security Cameras on Council Road Reserve in Grays Lane

Cr Alan Hunter has put forward a notice of motion for the council to install surveillance cameras in the council managed road reserve along Grays Lane "in order to record traffic movements and vehicle registrations to assist in the overall management of the inappropriate behaviour in and around the Tyagarah beach and reserve".

The motion includes the installation of cameras and associated signage on Crown land "where needed and appropriate", but that the council not install surveillance cameras on or in the Tyagarah Nature Reserve until the owner's consent is given.

In the report Manager Open Spaces and Resource Recovery and Infrastructure Services, Michael Matthews said a range of battery operated 1080p IP security cameras have been identified as suitable for registration plate capture and recognition at a relatively low cost.