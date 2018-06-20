Hot topic: Medical cannabis up for discussion

A workshop will be held at Nimbin on the weekend to talk about medical cannabis.

A workshop will be held at Nimbin on the weekend to talk about medical cannabis. Ron Ward

THIS weekend's medical cannabis workshop at the Bush Theatre in Nimbin has announced its line up of speakers.

"We're only doing a few of these popular workshops a year now and I urge anyone wanting to learn about what's going on in the fast emerging new age world of medical cannabis to try and come along,” HEMP Embassy spokesperson Michael Balderstone said.

Guest speakers include Michael Stoopman, Dr Deb Waldron and Steve Bolt, among others.

Mr Stoopman has an extraordinary cancer survival story.

He was diagnosed with a common form of skin cancer in 2014, a squamous cell carcinoma, that progressed into his carotid artery which started to bleed out in May 2016. He was given hours to live..

He researched medicinal cannabis which, he claims, fixed his cancer in five months.

Mr Stoopman will be speaking on Saturday, and possibly Sunday, as will medical cannabis grower and maker Malcolm Lee, who was told by a judge recently he was an ideal person to be given a producers licence because of his knowledge of the plant.

Dr Waldron will be also speaking both days. He is aQueensland-based healer who is now studying herbalism to bolster her pharmaceutical training.

Local solicitor Steve Bolt will speak on Saturday only, with the latest legal advice for cannabis users, especially on roadside drug testing.

Also there for the weekend will be long time herbalist and healer Radic Al, plus members of the The Hemp Club demonstrating hemp seed oil extraction.

Both days start at 11am at the Bush Theatre in the old butter factory on the north side of Nimbin.

Everyone is welcome. Entry by donations.

Food will be available from the Phoenix Rising Cafe.