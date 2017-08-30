23°
Hot tips for homes when you date a designer

Find your dream designer and get free green building advice at the Speed Date a Sustainable Designer event.
JASMINE BURKE
by

GOT grand designs for a sustainable home, eco-oasis or green getaway?

Anyone who is building, renovating or retrofitting can receive expert advice at the Speed Date a Sustainable Designer event, as part of this year's Northern Rivers 'Build it Local' Sustainable House Day Design Competition.

Find your dream designer, get some free green building advice, and find out who this year's professional, community and youth design competition winners are.

In 2017, the Northern Rivers design competition will be part of Tweed Shire Council's 'Living for the Future' Home Expo, providing a platform for people interested in sustainable building to network, get advice and be inspired.

Sustainable House Day Design Competition Coordinator Andia Cally said last year's event was a great success.

"The Expo provides a fantastic chance to see what clever design ideas and products are out there and find inspiration to build a house that gives you all the comforts of the 21st century while being gentle on the environment,” Ms Cally said.

Bond University - sponsor of Speed Date a Sustainable Designer - is home to Australia's first six-star green-rated building and the youngest school of architecture, where innovative environmental and sustainable design is a major focus.

Professor Adrian Carter, Head of Architecture at Bond University's Abedian School of Architecture, said, "If awareness and enthusiasm for environmental issues can be instilled from an early age through popular events that appeal to young people, we will all benefit.”

Entries for the 2017 Sustainable House Day 'Build it Local' Design Competition are open until September 1, with $5000 in cash and prizes on offer and the option to be part of the Speed Date a Sustainable Designer event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring plans, sketches and photos to the Tweed Home Expo at the Seagulls Club on Saturday, September 16.

For more information and entry details, visit www.sustainablehousedaynr.org.

