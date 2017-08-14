Hot shots roaring down the Lismore Kart Club track

COOL KARTS: Youngsters aged 9 and under line up for their qualifying race at the Lismore Kart Club's August event. These skilled youngsters can get to speeds of 90kmh on the straight.

ROARING down the straight at 90kmh there's no room for error in kart racing.

As they zoom around corners and effortlessly negotiate the twists and corners of the Lismore Kart Club's course, it's hard to believe these drivers are not old enough to even get their learner's permit to drive on the roads.

When other kids are still building toy cars, these future Jack Brabhams' are experienced at changing gears, fixing engines and understanding the rules of racing.

While the youngsters were the warm-up act for the Hot Shots event which saw drivers over 15 years take pole position, their talent is undeniable.

On Sunday, 71 racing drivers from afar as Sydney, Newcastle and Queensland gathered to compete on what many senior kart racing officials declare to be one of the best tracks in the country.

Ipswich Kart Club's Benjamin McLeod, 14, was pumped about getting out on the track in the KA4 Junior Light class.

Like many athletes, the Ben uses a camera fixed in the front of his kart in order to record his races and review progress.

"My dad who races cars and karts goes through them with me and we pick up on where I can improve,” he said.

Club director Barry Fisher said he was impressed with the dedication of the club's officials and drivers and their families..

"Karting attracts drivers of all ages, with youngsters as young as seven years of age drive up to 90kmh on the straight,” Mr Fisher said.

" Our adult drivers are just as passionate about racing and they can achieve speeds of up to 120kmh.”

Mr Fisher who helped found the LKC nearly 50 years ago, is proud of the family atmosphere which sees kids, parents, siblings, grandparents friends and extended family all come together to enjoy the high-octane sport.

He's a good case in point with his wife, daughters and their families including three grandsons, all involved either as drivers, machnaics or officials.

He said the LKC holds events over 11 months of the year and for every racing driver who travels to Lismore to compete, there's often and another two or people as well.

"Our racing events attract drivers from all over the state as far as Sydney and Queensland,” he said.

"These events are good for Lismore's economy because they travel here, shop here, eat out and fill-up with petrol.”

Now Mr Fisher is looking ahead to October when the LKC will hold their annual come-and-try event.

"Everyone is welcome to come down and see what fun racing is all about,” he said.

"It's lots of fun and we welcome new members of any age to come along and have a go.”