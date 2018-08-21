Hot shot drivers find the podium

ABOVE:Simone Bisgrove, Elley Smith, 8, and Jodie Nommensen in between races at the Lismore Kart Club meet on Sunday

ABOVE:Simone Bisgrove, Elley Smith, 8, and Jodie Nommensen in between races at the Lismore Kart Club meet on Sunday Kate O'Neill

HOT shot titles and a round of the Northern Zones series was run over a busy two days of competition at the Lismore Kart Club at the weekend.

The final round of the series will be run at Wingham in October, as a result there were 79 drivers who travelled from as far as Wingham, Tamworth to the south and from Queensland to compete.

This meeting saw three female drivers face the starter with two making it to the podium and the third finishing in fourth place.

So if you are female and think you would like to become involved in this exciting motorsport please visit liskartclub@hotmail.com for more information

The Cadet 9 class (7-9 years) had a field of eight drivers and these little pocket rockets didn't fail to impress with their driving ability.

Jake Santin won all five of his races to finish ahead of James Cittolin and third-placed Basilio MicaIe.

Female driver Elley Smith drove to finish a respectable fourth place.

The Cadet 12 (9-12yrs) also showed what driving skills they had and produced with some very close racing going down to the final, with Jakob Scott taking the win from Zane Wilhelm in second and Kye Suffolk in third.

The Junior Classes were combined into three groups being KA3, KA4 Light and KA4 Heavy.

While there were only two drivers contesting the Junior KA3, as normal these guys never fail to impress and the winner with five wins from five starts was Thomas Gallagher from Zane Morrison in second.

In the Junior KA4 Light class there were ten competitors who all drove to impress with Joshua Kerin taking first place ahead of Sam Seccombe and Ryan Laycock.

The Junior KA4 Heavy top three placegetters were Jy Lynn, Amber Kidd and Jake McNamara.

The KA4 Senior group was made up of both light and heavy classes with exciting racing as it has been all year and their great sportsmanship.

The winner of the light section winning all five of her races was Simone Bisgrove.

Jordan Kingham came second and Dean Nommensen finished third while the KA4 Heavy section went to Paul Hull.

In the TAG Restricted Light some great racing was on display with a driver who has just returned to the sport taking the win.

Well done Jake Wheeler with second going to Simone Bisgrove and William Seccombe in third.

In the tag Restricted Medium class with a field of twenty as expected the racing was close and exciting with the following placegetters in first Winston Heywood, Greg Moores in second and Daniel Moxon in third.

The final class of the weekend was that of TAG Light and KA3 Light and like all the other classes the racing was very exciting with the win going to Matthew Neil from Paul Kidd second and Jodie Nommensen in third.

The next race meeting will be held on September 23 and all are welcome.