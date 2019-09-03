HOT PROPERTY: The new development that locals can't resist

An aerial view of the new Aureus development at Skennars Head.

BLOCKS of land at a new beachfront development near Ballina are being snapped up by locals, with 90 per cent of sales going to Northern Rivers residents.

Aureus at Skennars Head had its official launch last month and is already proving popular.

Sales associate Sarah Cobb, who has lived at Lennox Head her whole life, said locals wanted to secure their own piece of this "magnificent coastline".

"There is such a buzz among the buyers, a sense of community is already forming," she said.

Intrapac's chief operating officer, Max Shifman, said site works had been progressing well.

"Internal earthworks have been moving rapidly and will be completed in a matter of weeks," he said.

"In about a month from now roadworks on The Coast Road will recommence.

"By then the whole site will look totally different, on track for completion of the first stages in the early part of 2020."

Current Byron Bay residents, Anastasia Dexter, Jay Huggins and their son Herbie, said they were looking forward to building their new home at Aureus.

Byron Bay residents Anastasia, Jay and Herbie are moving to Aureus.

"We wanted to stay in the area," Ms Dexter, who works as a nurse at Byron Hospital, said.

"Jay is from Murwillumbah originally and I'm from Myocum.

"We had gone for a drive around Ballina and driving home we saw Aureus.

"I love Sharpes Beach and the walk along there.

"Jay called them and within a week we put a holding deposit on a block of land.

"It's so close to the water and they are creating a community village centre so you don't have to go into Ballina or Lennox.

"The fact that you can have a beer or wine at the end of the week overlooking the water, that was really appealing to us.

"We are going to give our son Herbie the opportunity to have a healthy lifestyle like we had growing up. It's really important to us.

"These days there's so much technology, kids don't spend as much time outside. Jay has this vision - when Herbie finishes school he's going to be able to have a swim every afternoon.

"We would have been devastated if we missed out."

Land currently available at Aureus ranges in price from $499,000 to $607,000 for home sites between 451m2 and 582m2. Visit www.aureus.com.au.