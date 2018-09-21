HOT, HOT, HOT: Tantalising cabaret to heat up the weekend

ADULTS ONLY: Cabaret, fashion and beauty mix in Nimbin's Fantasies Erotique Cabaret.

FANTASIES Erotique Cabaret 2018 is back for the sixth time promising an evening of sultry performances and interesting fashion.

Besides the action on stage, the lighting and live camera feeds by Tone Wonderland from Crystal Grid will marry DJ Amazon Warrior's music to set the tone for the night.

Keep in mind that there will be prizes for the best dressed members of the audience, so wear your hottest gear but take your dancing shoes.

Raw Designs fashion and costumes are the foundations of the cabaret, where all the fantasy begins.

Producer Jaz Who promised another evening full of creativity, sensuality and rawness to expand the audience's imagination.

"It's about giving the audience a sense of being right on the edge of laughter, sensuality and enthusiasm. We want the viewers to go home and feel open minded.'' she said.

"We put on this show every year for the community, because they have so much fun."

Tickets are online via Eventbrite, in Nimbin at Percetio Book store and in Lismore at Music Bizarre (plus booking fee).

This is a licensed event. Doors open at 6pm for food and seating.