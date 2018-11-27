Menu
Gold Coast jockey Laura Cheshire rode Clever Dolly to a win at Ballina yesterday.
Gold Coast jockey Laura Cheshire rode Clever Dolly to a win at Ballina yesterday.
Hot Dolly does what she wants at Ballina

by Geoff Newling
26th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
CLEVER Dolly was hot but unbothered winning the XXXX Gold Fillies and Mares Benchmark 66 Handicap (1405m) at the Ballina Jockey Club TAB meeting yesterday.

Trained on the track by Terry McCarthy the four-year-old daughter of Domesday responded to Laura Cheshire's urgings to beat Teo Torriate with topweight Snuggle Pot third.

Cheshire said the mare stepped up to the 1400m from a previous second over 1305m at Ballina.

"She's a hot little mare. I just let her do what she wants,” Cheshire said. "She idles along but when I asked her for a kick she did.”

She believes the mare, who has won twice now, will "step into something further”.

McCarthy said the mare "surprised me a little” when she was so strong through the line.

"I thought she might have struggled a little in this grade,” he told Sky Thoroughbred Central's Gary Kliese.

In other races, leading Northern Rivers apprentice Leah Kilner retained her unbeaten record on Chloride when the Murwillumbah gelding swept to an impressive win in the $22,000 Northern Star Open Handicap (1255m).

The Grafton apprentice had ridden the Paul Nipperess-trained gelding son of Red Element five previous times for five wins.

She led and was never threatened as the seven-year-old romped to an 11th career win from race favourite Kievann.

Nipperess trains the bay gelding at Murwillumbah and had won with him in a gritty front-running effort at Grafton first up from a spell.

He had carried 62.5kg (after Leah Kilner's 2kg claim) at Grafton and dropped to 54kg today (after Kilner's 1.5kg claim).

"He can go a mile but I decided to creep up in distance. I might step him up now.”

Earlier, Golden Valley relished a run on his home track when the Ethan Ensby-trained gelding captured the TURSA Maiden/Class 1 Plate (1905m).

The four-year-old gelding son of Widden Valley had not started at Ballina in his 10 previous starts but powered home to beat Golden Lily on his home debut.

The gelding had disappointed his young trainer at recent starts but was at his best and might just have a future over the staying distances.

"His breeding suggests he might get over 2100m,” Ensby said. "He took a while to work out last prep. Hopefully we've got him right now over a distance.”

Lismore Northern Star

