HOT and STICKY: Heatwave to intensify over long weekend

HEATWAVE conditions will amp up again over the coming days bringing hot, sticky temperatures to the region for the long weekend according to the weather bureau.

The Bureau of Meteorology said high intensity heatwave conditions will return to major population centres in New South Wales from today, with the worst impacts likely to be felt in many areas on Australia Day.

"From Thursday (today) temperatures will again climb sharply, and unfortunately for many areas in the east, peak temperatures will probably hit on Saturday and Sunday,” said Bureau of Meteorology NSW/ACT Manager of Weather Services, Jane Golding.

On current forecasts, by Australia Day while some locations in NSW will be experiencing severe heatwave conditions a sea breeze should keep much of the coastal fringe in the low-30's - however that is likely to be accompanied by very high humidity.

Temperatures will reach 34C in Lismore on Saturday and 35C Sunday with sunny conditions and light northeasterly winds.

For coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina overnight temperatures are predicted to fall between 19C and 22C with daytime temperatures reaching 31C to 37C with mostly sunny conditions.

Daytime temperatures in Casino are expected to soar to 38C on Saturday and Sunday.

"We saw clearly from last week's heatwave the impacts of this sort of weather on peoples' health, when you combine that with a weekend of major outdoor events and the last long weekend for a while there is reason for some concern,” Ms Golding cautioned.

The Bureau of Meteorology is working closely with health services, emergency services, lifesavers and event organisers to ensure the community is aware of these conditions.

"We are urging people to keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days, so they can plan their days, enjoy whatever they're doing and stay safe at the same time,” Ms Golding added.

The current conditions will also see elevated fire dangers over coming days.