Hot and cold Hornets eye next challenge

GOONELLABAH will look to make amends when it hosts Alstonville in Far North Coast men's premier division soccer tonight.

The Hornets are currently fourth and have had wins against Bangalow and Byron Bay in recent weeks.

They were forced to settle for a 2-all draw against Alstonville last week where a win would have given them extra breathing room with Rovers only one point behind in fifth.

"We've been a bit hot and cold this season and if we won that game it would have put us in good stead,” Hornets coach John Eakin said.

"Beating Byron at home is about as difficult as it gets, though, and I thought we did really well there.

"The three points from a win is a massive difference from a one point draw with how tight the ladder is.

"Although I still think one of our best halves of football was in a game we ended up losing 4-0 against South Lismore so it should be an interesting finish to the season.”

Alstonville is six points out of the top four but can still make semi-finals with catch-up games to play.

Bangalow and Rovers are in the same boat while Byron Bay, Lismore Thistles and South Lismore are equal on 25 competition points.

Eakin has taken plenty of confidence having goal keeper Brad Robertson back on deck.

"He has been phenomenal in goals and he came back to us from shoulder surgery this season,” Eakin said.

"He ended up hurting his other shoulder but in all the games he has played we've only had one loss and a draw. He makes a difference.”

The game is scheduled for Weston Park while the Hornets can also play on the synthetic at the Southern Cross University Football Centre if it is a washout.

In other games, South Lismore hosts Bangalow at Nesbitt Park tomorrow at 3pm.

Byron Bay plays Richmond Rovers at the Byron Recreation Ground.

Lismore Thistles takes on Ballina at John Ryan Field, East Lismore, on Sunday at 2.30pm.