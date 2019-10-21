Hostie’s boyfriend in boozy bustup

A British Airways stewardess has been suspended over allegations of a boozy fight between her boyfriend and a pilot.

Natalie Flindall is under investigation - but other staff feel unhappy that the pilot is not also facing action.

Natalie's boyfriend is said to have wrestled with the first officer in the reception area of a hotel in Singapore, where the crew were staying between flights.

"Some of the crew got plastered, allegedly using drinks smuggled off the BA in-flight trolley," an airline insider told The Sun.

"Natalie had invited her boyfriend on the trip. He was meant to take a back seat and just enjoy the ride.

Natalie Flindall has been suspended following the altercation.

'HE GOT HAMMERED'

The insider claimed during the stopover in Singapore, the boyfriend "got hammered and ended up fighting with the BA pilot from Natalie's flight".

"There was a melee and Natalie's boyfriend hit out," they added.

"Natalie has ended up paying the price, but crew members want to know why the pilot escaped scot-free.

"He was involved in the trouble too."

The trouble erupted after Natalie had been on a flight to Singapore from Sydney. It was scheduled to continue on to London.

Last night a British Airways spokesman told The Sun on Sunday: "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our colleagues and will always take the appropriate action."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission