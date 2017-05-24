25°
Man in custody after hostage situation at Casino pub

Claudia Jambor
Susanna Freymark
and | 24th May 2017 12:52 PM Updated: 1:54 PM
Eyewitnesses huddle together outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Hotel Cecil in Casino.
Eyewitnesses huddle together outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Hotel Cecil in Casino.

UPDATE 1.34pm: POLICE are questioning a 50-year-old man accused of holding a knife to a woman's throat for nearly an hour at a Casino pub earlier today.

The man was taken to Casino Police Station earlier this afternoon where police say he is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Police confirmed the woman was uninjured during the ordeal. 

 

UPDATE 1.10pm: PARAMEDICS are treating a woman outside the Hotel Cecil in Casino following a terrifying ordeal this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they were called to the Hotel Cecil to reports of an assault.

Her age and injuries are unknown at this stage.

 

A man has been arrested following an alleged hostage situation at Casino's Hotel Cecil this afternoon.
A man has been arrested following an alleged hostage situation at Casino's Hotel Cecil this afternoon.

UPDATE 1pm: POLICE have arrested a man accused of holding a woman hostage at a Casino pub this afternoon.

Just minutes ago the man was arrested by officers and taken to Casino Police Station. 

It is alleged that he held a knife to the throat of a woman at the Hotel Cecil and held her hostage for at least 40 minutes.

 

A hostage situation has unravelled at Casino's Hotel Cecil today.
A hostage situation has unravelled at Casino's Hotel Cecil today.

WEDNESDAY 12.52pm: A HOSTAGE situation is unfolding inside a Casino pub with reports of a man threatening a woman with a weapon.

Multiple police are at the scene with officers called to the pub about 12.15pm.

Police have confirmed it is not a terrorist attack.

Officers are urging the public to avoid the area.

More to come.

