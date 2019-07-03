Hospitals 'no place' for violence, says health district boss

The Northern NSW Local Health District boss has responded to calls for better security after an incident at Lismore Base Hospital

THE local health district has responded to calls for improved security at Lismore Base Hospital.

The NSW branch of the Health Services Union urged the Northern NSW Local Health District to bolster security there after a man was charged with assault, assaulting police, intimidation and a property offence over a June 21 incident.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones condemned any violence in the district's hospitals and said work was being done to keep the facilities safe for staff.

"Physical or verbal violence has no place in our hospitals, where staff do their best to provide professional and compassionate treatment to all patients,” Mr Jones said.

He said a review of security in NSW public hospitals, being undertaken by former police and health minister Peter Anderson, was still ongoing.

"However, in Northern NSW Local Health District we have proactively implemented recommendations from his interim report released earlier this year,” he said.

"This includes changing the organisational governance around security within our LHD, which will allow us to coordinate any changes to security arrangements or other recommendations that might arise following the completion of the review.”

He said NNSWLHD had also conducted a district-wide security review and were in the process of "identifying opportunities for improvement”.

He said this included establishing a district-wide Security Management Committee.

"Already we have made capital infrastructure upgrades and redevelopments, upgraded mobile duress systems, we are providing ongoing violence prevention management training, and have made staffing enhancements at many facilities, including Lismore,” Mr Jones said.

"Across NSW, $19 million has been invested by the State Government to improve security in emergency departments at public hospitals. A further $5 million has been invested on duress alarms for staff in emergency departments.”

A final report from Mr Anderson's review is expected in the last quarter of this year.

Mr Anderson was appointed to undertake the review in November last year and has so far visited 40 hospitals across the state.

He met with front line staff in NNSWLHD in May.