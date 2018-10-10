Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

The union says a hospital worker was suspended after she made a complaint about a manager.

The union says a hospital worker was suspended after she made a complaint about a manager. Marc Stapelberg

THE health union has alleged that a worker at Lismore Base Hospital was suspended on full pay after she lodged a complaint against a manager.

Members of the union will today stage a protest meeting to discuss allegations of bullying and hospital management's failure to adequately investigate staff complaints.

Health Services Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said it comes after a hospital worker was suspended on full pay on the same day she lodged a complaint of bullying against a manager.

On Wednesday morning The Northern Star contacted and requested a comment from the Northern New South Wales Local Health District.

"This worker raised concerns that she was being victimised n the workplace, and she was told that no action could be taken unless she put made an official complaint in writing," Mr Hayes said.

"She complied with that instruction, but on the day her complaint was lodged the worker was issued with a notice to say she had been suspended on full pay.

"What's more, she was told that she going to be the subject of an investigation into her work performance, and could lose her job.

"This is an outrageous breach of process, and of decency, by hospital management, and workers are justifiably angry."

More to come.