Hospital worker back to work after making bullying complaint

A WORKER at the Lismore Base Hospital who was suspended on full pay after accusing her manager of bullying behaviour has been reinstated.

On Wednesday members of the Health Services Union (HSU) held a protest outside the hospital in support of their colleague.

Yesterday, HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said union representatives met with the Northern NSW Local Health District on Thursday.

"We're pleased that our member can now get back to her job,” he said.

"The HSU and Northern NSW LHD will continue discussions to resolve other issues around the hospital's processes for managing staff complaints.”

Earlier in the week, Health Services Union NSW organiser Peter Kelly said the suspension, which was delivered to the home of the woman who was on reduced hours, was simply appalling.

"This is an outrageous breach of process, and of decency, by hospital management, and workers are justifiably angry,” he said.

"This worker raised concerns that she was being victimised in the workplace, and she was told that no action could be taken unless she made an official complaint in writing.”

Mr Kelly said she complied, and the day her complaint was lodged, the worker was issued with a notice to say she had been suspended on full pay.

"What's more, she was told that she going to be the subject of an investigation into her work performance, and could lose her job,” he said.

The Northern New South Wales Local Health District has been contacted for comment.