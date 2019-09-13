Menu
The mobile crane jib dismantles a tower crane at Lismore Base Hospital. The crane had been on site since May last year as part of the hospital's ongoing upgrade works.
Health

Hospital upgrade: milestone reached in ongoing works

13th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
A TOWER crane that has been part of Lismore's skyline for more than a year is being dismantled today.

The crane has been in place as part of the $320m Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment since May last year.

It was used to help with the construction of the new multi-storey North Tower.

The hospital's general manager Ian Hatton said the crane's removal marked that portion of the project being one step closer to completion.

"This is another exciting milestone for the staff, patients, and visitors at Lismore Base Hospital," Mr Hatton said.

The helicopter landing site will now be returned to full 24/7 operations as a result of the crane's removal.

The North Tower, which will be known operationally as "F Block", will provide a bolstered inpatient capacity, a range of services and improved facilities for patients and staff.

It will house a new, larger, intensive care unit, perioperative and endoscopy units, new imaging department, pharmacy, admissions, security departments and two new inpatient units.

The tower's construction is predicted to be complete later this year.

This will be followed by a commissioning period and staged relocation of existing departments in the first quarter of next year.

Following this, the next phase of the Stage 3 redevelopment will include refurbishment works within the hospital's then-vacant spaces.

