Hospital upgrade means more jobs

Lismore Base Hospital has been going through the process of a massive redevelopment.

THE NSW Government has said they have been delivering more skills jobs for apprentices and helping more women take up a trade through the Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program on the NSW North Coast, as part major upgrades to the Lismore Hospital.

Mature age electrical apprentice, Grace Gibson, 27, has been employed on the $180 million upgrade to Lismore Hospital and said the skills gained as part of the ISLP will set her up with a career for life.

"I love my job and I'm excited about the opportunities that will be open to me once I'm trade qualified," Ms Gibson said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Skills and Small Business, John Barilaro, said the program sets employment targets for contractors working on the Stage 3B redevelopment of the Lismore Hospital to support worker qualifications and skills.

"Stage 3B works will continue until 2020 and we want to ensure we can use this important project to train our regional workforce for the future," Mr Barilaro said.

"As part of the redevelopment, the Department of Industry will be working to ensure we can at least double the number of women in trade-related work."

Grace Gibson said her appointment was a dream come true.

"I always wanted to get a trade rather than a university degree as there will always be work for me. I would recommend a trade to anyone who wants to keep active and fit,' she said.

Mr. Barilaro said the Stage 3B redevelopment will employ about 70 tradespeople per year meaning 14 apprenticeship opportunities for local young people, and at its peak, it will employ about 200 people on-site.

"Stage 3B works will continue until 2020 and we want to ensure we can use this important project to train our regional workforce of the future."