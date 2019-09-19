Hospital staff under 'fully resourced' safety program

THE Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) is implementing recommendations on improvements to security in hospitals, under a safety program described as "robust” and "well-established”.

The recommendations came from the interim report on Improvement to Security in NSW Hospitals, released by the Honourable Peter Anderson last February.

One of the recommendations in the report was for all Local Health Districts and Speciality Networks consider the recommendations "and any resourcing implications and make a submission to the Ministry of Health regarding resource requirements.”

The report was originated from the NSW Government's response to a 2016 incident at the Nepean Hospital Emergency Department, when a police officer and a member of the security staff were shot by a patient who seized the police officer's gun.

Last Sunday, a female nurse was allegedly threatened by an 85 year-old male patient at Lismore Base Hospital, an incident currently investigated by NSW Police.

Chief Executive at the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones, confirmed the recommendations are being implemented.

"NNSWLHD already has a well-established, robust Security Improvement Audit Program in place, which is fully resourced, with 18 trained Security Auditors who undertake audits every two years,” he said.

"This has been in place for many years.”

As part of the program, Mr Jones said each facility within the health district has a Security Improvement Plan, to support continuous improvements to security risk management.

"NNSW LHD Security Audit results are reported to the board through our Audit and Risk Committee and the Executive Leadership Team, as recommended in the interim report,” he said.

"We are taking a strategic approach to risk management and security across our LHD to ensure consistency and compliance with our Security Audit Program.

"Since the interim report's release, we have also established a district-wide Security Management Committee.”

Mr Anderson is continuing his review at State level, with a focus on the challenges faced in rural and remote facilities, which will be completed later this year.

"Across the State, around $19 million has been invested on security capital works in emergency departments (EDs) and an additional $5 million has been invested to upgrade personal duress alarms for staff to make our EDs safer,” he said.