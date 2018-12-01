Menu
PAYMENT BAN: Workers at Lismore Base Hospital staged a protest outside the hospitals front entrance to call for an urgent increase in security staff and staffing in the Emergency Department and have now banned processing payments on Medicare and health insurance
PAYMENT BAN: Workers at Lismore Base Hospital staged a protest outside the hospitals front entrance to call for an urgent increase in security staff and staffing in the Emergency Department and have now banned processing payments on Medicare and health insurance
Hospital staff take drastic measures over security failure

Alison Paterson
1st Dec 2018 12:00 AM
HOSPITAL workers are imposing a ban on processing payments of Medicare and private health insurance claims to protest after they said management is failing to provide any additional dedicated security staff following a number of serious incidents.

On Thursday Lismore Base Hospital workers announced the ban which they said will not affect payments to patients, and will not affect surgical services, but will delay the flow of funds from those services to the State Government.

This ban comes after the latest security threat when, on November 10, a woman allegedly entered the hospital emergency department for treatment but started threatening staff members, before producing a syringe and lunging at a wardsman, cutting his left arm.

Health Services Union NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said workers were enforcing the bans in response to the Northern New South Wales Local Health District's offer of only one more licensed wardsman on the night shift.

"There is a clear and urgent need to improve safety and security at Lismore Base Hospital," he said.

"Hospital management have advised they will only provide one additional licensed wardsperson and will not consider any further steps until the completion of internal reviews and inquiries next year."

Mr Hayes said one extra person is nothing like the extra dedicated security resources that are needed.

"While we support the reviews, and the need to examine these issues closely, this process should not be used as an excuse for doing nothing," he said.

We need to address the significant security problems at Lismore Base Hospital right now."

Mr Hayes reiterated the HSU call for additional security guards to be deployed across the hospital.

"We need to have at least two security guards on general duties at the hospital 24/7," he said.

"There also needs to be a permanent security presence at the Emergency Department and the Mental Health Unit.

"These steps can and must be taken as a temporary solution until the State Government's reviews have been completed, and permanent solutions are found."

The NNSWLHD has been approached for comment.

