Hospital staff 'incredible' after shooting

THE NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has praised hospital staff for their "incredible” work last night in trying to save the life of a man shot by a Corrective Service Officer at Lismore Base Hospital.

Mr Hazzard said has spoken to the Northern NSW Local Health District acting chief executive Lynne Weir, and said how impressed he is about the actions taken by medical staff.

"All reports are that the hospital staff, every man and woman were incredible,” he said.

"This terrible incident occurred within hospital environs and medical staff gave assistance and nursing staff and doctors in the emergency department did everything they could to support the patient but unfortunately they passed away.

"The hospital concierge should also be praised for moving patients out of the ED and into the fast track section so they were not exposed to what was occurring.”

Mr Hazzard said he has been assured that mental heath staff were brought in on Friday evening and today (Saturday) to support hospital staff needing assistance.

Meanwhile, the Hospital Services Union is calling for a review of prisoner protocols after a man in custody was fatally shot at Lismore Base Hospital on Friday night.

Health Services Union (HSU) NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said the incident was the third shooting at a NSW public hospital in three years.

But Mr Hayes praised Lismore Base Hospital staff for their bravery and dedication in responding to last night's incidents.

"The paramedic and Health and Safety Assistants who were first in the scene acted with courage, and did everything they could to save the life of the prisoner who was shot,” he said.

"Incidents such as this are traumatic for all involved, and the HSU has been at the hospital this morning to ensure our members are receiving support and counselling.”

Mr Hayes said the tragic shooting at Lismore Base Hospital yesterday has shocked workers, and underscored the need for urgent, serious action to ensure NSW public hospitals are safe and secure.

"While it is inappropriate to comment on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident, hospital workers have a number of concerns about protocols involving the management of prisoners in public hospitals,” he said.

"This incident must be subject to a thorough investigation - not only to the bottom of what happened, but to identify what can be done to prevent it from happening again.

"Clearly there must be a review of the protocols for the management of prisoners who are brought into hospitals by Corrective Services.”

Mr Hayes said hospital security staff should be given adequate notice of a prisoner transfer so that appropriate precautions can be put into place prior to the prisoner arriving.”

He said broader failures in hospital security were undermining public confidence in the NSW hospital system.

"It is absolutely essential that our hospitals are safe and secure safe for patients, visitors and workers alike,” he said.

"The NSW Government's recent report into hospital security was, sadly, another lost opportunity to address the increasing violence in our public health system.

"We will continue to revisit the past mistakes into the future if nothing changes.”