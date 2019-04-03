Hospital site unusable after years of vandalism

The buildings at the old Coraki Hospital site will be demolished.

Susanna Freymark

HOPES that the Coraki Museum would take over one of the buildings at the old Coraki Campbell Hospital have been dashed.

Resident Jennifer Sherwin said a Coraki Museum executive, has declared they have no interest in taking over the original Campbell Hospital building in Coraki due to its outer location, the loss of hospital services for Coraki, and the vandalism at the site.

"The Coraki Community is so upset that the Coraki Campbell Hospital Precinct was left unbridled to vandalism," Ms Sherwin said.

"It has thwarted our prospects for using the whole precinct."

Ms Sherwin said vandalism in the years the site has been empty were reported and nothing was done.

"We are feeling very disadvantaged and even discriminated against when other communities like Mullumbimby and Byron Bay were handed over their old hospitals in almost pristine condition," she said.

"We don't get much assistance here. This place is gorgeous and should be really out there like Clunes, like Bangalow."

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said no date had been set to commence demolition work on the old Campbell Hospital.

"Discussions with the contractor are progressing in order for this work to be carried out in the near future," Mr Jones said.

"Safety and security of the site are key concerns, and given the presence of both friable and non-friable asbestos, and the structural disrepair of the old hospital buildings, NNSWLHD will be working to complete this demolition in a timely manner."

Ms Sherwin said they could spend the demolition money fixing up the site and giving it back.