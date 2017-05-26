Health authorities respond to fresh claims against hospital

UPDATE 10.45am: HEALTH authorities have renewed their calls for patients to reach out and discuss their complaints following fresh, anonymous claims against Lismore Base Hospital.

Northern NSW Local Health District ceo Wayne Jones encourages "anyone with concerns regarding their treatment to write to the NNSW LHD Consumer Relations, Clinical Governance Unit" to enable their concerns to be reviewed.

Mr Jones said: "patients can also contact the Health Care Complaints Commission which independently investigates complaints regarding health practitioners and health organisations."

The NNSW LHD has been in contact with Mr Humphreys regarding his concerns about his daughter, Paige's care.

FRIDAY 9am: SHOCK claims that medical staff at Lismore Base Hospital sticky-taped the teat from a baby's bottle to the belly button of an infant to treat his herniated obstructed bowel, then told his parents to drive almost two hours to a Brisbane hospital for further care, have hit national media.

A mother has spoken to nine.com.au about the "third world" treatment allegedly given to her premature two-month-old son started when his "bowels were coming out of his belly button" in 2014.

The woman, who spoke anonymously, said she and her partner took their son to Lismore Base Hospital's emergency department multiple times in late 2014 but their serious concerns were shrugged off and they were sent home.

The mother allegedly waited for medical staff to phone an ambulance to rush him to a Gold Coast or Brisbane hospital but that call was never made.

"Eventually they said 'we've got a bottle teat, I'll put the bottle teat in there and you just stand there and hold it'," the mother said, explaining the staff were trying to push the mass of skin back into her baby's stomach.

She told nine.com.au staff then told her that her son would probably be discharged and that she and her partner would "have to keep the teat in there" until doctors returned to the hospital the following day or until she and her partner drove him to another hospital.

When asked how medical staff attached the cut-off-teat to her son, she said: "Put a bit of sticky tape ... I'll never forget that".

When the mother refused to leave the hospital, her son was finally admitted, but when the mum went to change her son's nappy she said she found it was "full of blood".

The mum said she was told by a doctor that the best she could do for her son was drive him to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

She said when they reached Lady Cilento Children's Hospital her son received immediate care.

"Compared to Lismore Base this was more than a five-star hotel, it was a resort and it was a hospital," she said.

"We had amazing care to the point where we told our friends don't go to Lismore Base go straight to Brisbane. Your kids are in a lot of danger if you go to that place."

The Northern NSW Local Health District has been contacted for comment by The Northern Star.